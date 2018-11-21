EGYPT
Blocks discovered tied to Ramses II engineer
CAIRO — Egypt says archaeologists digging in Cairo have found two blocks of limestone with inscriptions belonging to an engineer who worked for Ramses II, one of the longest ruling pharaohs in antiquity.
The Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday that the artifacts were found in the temple of Ra, the ancient Egyptian god of the sun, in Cairo’s Matariya neighborhood.
Egyptologist Mamdouh el-Damaty says the inscriptions show that the engineer had supervised the building of a booth with a seat used by Ramses II during celebrations and public gatherings. Ramses II ruled for more than 60 years, from roughly 1279-1213 B.C.
China
Second person linked to hepatitis from rats
HONG KONG — The Hong Kong Health Department says a second person in the city has been found to have contracted a strain of hepatitis that is carried by rats. Both human cases appear to be the first known globally.
The Health Department said in a statement Wednesday that it could not determine how the two people became infected with that strain of the hepatitis E virus.
Other strains of Hepatitis E are typically transmitted among humans through contaminated water, particularly in East and South Asia.
Both cases in Hong Kong were discovered long after the patients had been treated.
The latest case was found in blood samples from a 70-year-old woman with a compromised immune system who had been treated in May 2017.
The first case was reported in September.
INDIA
Police believe American killed by isolated tribe
NEW DELHI — An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows, police said Wednesday.
Police officer Vijay Singh said seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American’s visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government.
The Sentinelese people live on the small forested island and are known to resist all contact with outsiders, often attacking anyone who comes near.
Indian media reports said the American was on an adventure trip to the islands, and his body was found by the fishermen.
INDONESIA
Police: Baby dies after being thrown from car
DENPASAR — An American woman allegedly threw her 2-month-old daughter from a moving car on the tourist island of Bali and then tried to kill herself by jumping from the vehicle, Indonesian police said Wednesday.
South Denpasar police chief Nyoman Wiarajaya told a news conference that officers haven’t been able to question Nicole Stasio because she is hospitalized in a severe state of depression.
A driver and guide who were with 32-year-old Stasio told police she jumped out of the car without warning Tuesday evening at an intersection in Denpasar, and they were initially unaware of what had happened to the baby.
Villagers found the infant with severe injuries about less than a mile from where Stasio leaped out of the vehicle. The baby died about seven hours later at the same hospital, Bali Mandara, where Stasio is being treated.
Wiarajaya said the woman, who was born in California, traveled to Bali with her parents in July. The parents stayed in Bali for about 10 days, and Stasio gave birth in September after her parents had left Indonesia.
IRELAND
Trump golf club loses money 4th year in row
A golf club in Ireland owned by President Trump has lost money for a fourth consecutive year.
A year ago, Trump’s company had predicted it would turn a profit. But financial statements filed with the Irish government last month show the club overlooking the Atlantic Ocean posted losses of $2 million in 2017. Operating results, which don’t include some non-cash charges, also showed a loss.
The 2017 results follow reports last month of losses at Trump’s two Scottish golf clubs, too.
The Irish losses were less than the year earlier, and with a big expansion planned at the club, the Trump Organization said that it is “confident” it with turn a profit this year.
The plans for the Trump International Hotel and Golf Links include several new buildings it hopes will draw more business. The plans submitted to a local government include the construction of a ballroom, a “leisure facility” with a restaurant and 53 homes for short-term visitors.
