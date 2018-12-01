WEST BANK
Thousands attend Christmas tree event
BETHLEHEM — Thousands of faithful and dignitaries have attended the lighting of the giant Christmas tree outside the Church of the Nativity in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and Father Francesco Patton, a top official with the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, were present at Saturday’s ceremony in the Palestinian biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.
Hamdallah said the Palestinians were resisting Israeli plans “to uproot us and strip us from our civilization and history.”
A fireworks display and festivities accompanied the annual ceremony at the Manger Square in the run up to Christmas Eve, which attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world.
IRAN
Report: Pro-reform reporter given 13 years
TEHRAN — Iranian semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that a revolutionary court has sentenced a female pro-reform journalist to a nearly 13-year prison term over security charges.
The Saturday report said that Hengameh Shahidi can still appeal the verdict that sentenced her to 12 years and 9 months in jail. It did not elaborate.
Shahidi, 43, has been in jail since June after months at large during which she was active on social media.
The outspoken journalist has served many short prison terms, the first following the controversial 2009 president election that led to the re-election of former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
BRITAIN
Royal Mail helps boy send card to heaven
LONDON — A 7-year-old Scottish boy who sent a birthday card to his father in heaven has received a heart-warming reply.
A Royal Mail official responded to Jase Hyndman after seeing the card addressed: “Mr. Postman, Can you take this to heaven for my dad’s birthday.”
The Royal Mail’s Sean Milligan wrote back, saying, “This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven. However, please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered.”
Jase’s mother, Teri Copland, posted images of the letters on Facebook, which have been shared more than 260,000 times.
Copland says, “I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got the card. … You’ve just restored my faith in humanity.”
Zoo defends decision to kill escaped leopard
LONDON — A British zoo has defended its decision to kill a rare snow leopard that got out of its enclosure when a door was left open.
Dudley Zoo says it had “no other option in the interest of public safety” but to shoot 8-year-old Margaash after he escaped on Oct. 23.
The central England zoo issued a statement Friday on the “incredibly sad incident.”
“Euthanasia is, and always will be, a last resort,” zoo director Derek Grove said in the statement. “Efforts to persuade Margaash to return to his enclosure failed and as the animal was close to surrounding woodland and dark was approaching, the vet did not believe a tranquillizer dart was a safe option due to the amount of time the drug takes to work.”
The zoo said the leopard escaped when a door was left open through “keeper error.” It said security had been reviewed after the incident, which led to disciplinary action.
EGYPT
Actress faces trial for wardrobe issue
CAIRO — An Egyptian actress is facing trial next month charged with public obscenity after she attended the closing ceremony of a film festival in Cairo wearing a see-through embroidered gauze dress that revealed the entirety of her legs.
Rania Youssef’s trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 12, follows a complaint to the chief prosecutor by a group of lawyers against the actress.
Egypt is a mostly conservative country with a Muslim majority. The Arab country of 100 million people has retained vestiges of secularism despite decades of growing religious conservatism, but Youssef’s case serves as a reminder that Islamic fundamentalism still pervades society five years after an Islamist president was ousted by the military.
Youssef faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
