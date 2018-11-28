INDONESIA
Pilots in crash fought flight-control system
JAKARTA — Pilots fought against an automated system that pitched a Boeing jetliner’s nose down repeatedly because of a faulty sensor until they finally lost control and plunged into the Java Sea last month, Indonesian investigators said Wednesday.
At a news conference, safety officials said they were still struggling to understand why the plane crashed, killing all 189 people on board.
The National Transportation Safety Commission’s Nurcahyo Utomo said investigators were trying to figure out from interviews with engineers why they certified that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was airworthy and whether they had followed required maintenance procedures.
The board issued a preliminary report that stopped short of placing blame for the crash — the investigation is continuing — but it provided new details about the pilots’ struggle to fly the highly automated jet and Lion Air’s inability to fix problems with sensors on the plane.
AUSTRALIA
Big steer to live out his days on ranch
LAKE PRESTON — Knickers the steer is huge on the internet — for being huge.
The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social-media fame and many proclamations of “Holy Cow!” after photos surfaced of the 6-foot-4-inch steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown wagyu cattle in Western Australia state.
Owner Geoff Pearson said Knickers was too heavy to go to the slaughterhouse.
Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons.
Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, 7-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson’s fields in Lake Preston, southwest of Perth.
CANADA
Grizzly kills woman, her baby in Yukon
WHITEHORSE, Yukon — A grizzly bear killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby in Canada.
The Yukon Coroner’s Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack in the Yukon near the Northwest Territories border.
Coroner Heather Jones says Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call Monday from trapper Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was returning from a walk when he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 yards from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.
It says he shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.
CHILE
Gender identity law signed by president
SANTIAGO — The president signed a law that lets people over the age of 14 change their name and gender in official records.
Center-right President Sebastian Pinera says the measure signed Wednesday will help overcome “painful, discriminatory experiences.”
But he says a full solution to discrimination against transgender people “requires a cultural change, which has to be in the soul, in the heart of all Chileans.”
