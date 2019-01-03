THAILAND
Country braces for storm at beach towns
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT — Thai authorities suspended ferry services and began evacuations Thursday ahead of a powerful tropical storm that is expected to pound the Southeast Asian nation’s famed southern beach resorts during a peak tourism season.
Rain was already falling around the Gulf of Thailand and officials warned that torrential downpours, strong winds and rough seas were expected in 16 provinces when Tropical Storm Pabuk makes its expected landfall late on Friday.
Thailand’s Meteorological Department said the storm will lash southern Thailand’s east coast from Thursday to Saturday, with the two provinces of Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat expected to be hardest hit. Surat Thani is home to the popular tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan.
RUSSIA
Bail sought for former Marine in alleged spying
MOSCOW — The defense lawyer for a former U.S. Marine who was detained in Russia for alleged spying said Thursday that he is trying to get the American released from the Moscow prison where he has coped well with being in custody.
The Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, has said Michigan resident Paul Whelan, a 48-year-old corporate security director from the Detroit area, was arrested Friday on espionage charges. The security service has not given details of the case.
State news agency Tass and private agency Interfax reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that Whelan has been indicted on the charges. In Russia, a spying conviction carries a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
Defense lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told The Associated Press he applied for Whelan to be released on bail that would be set at an amount determined later. The court would have 15 days after Russia’s winter holidays end Jan. 9 to make the decision, he said.
AFGHANISTAN
US Army chief of staff makes stop in Kabul
KABUL — The U.S. Army’s chief of staff made a surprise visit to the Afghanistan’s capital, where he met President Ashraf Ghani to discuss prospects for a peaceful end to the country’s 17-year war, the United States’ longest.
In a statement late Thursday, Ghani’s office said Gen. Mark A. Milley supported Afghan-led talks with the Taliban, although the burden of getting the two sides to the table seems to have fallen to Washington’s newly appointed peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Khalilzad has met several times with Taliban insurgents since his appointment in September. They have consistently refused direct talks with Ghani’s representatives, calling the Kabul government U.S. puppets.
ITALY
Restored gladiator building open to public
ROME — A 2,000-year-old building where Roman gladiators in Pompeii trained for combat has opened to the public eight years after its collapse following rainfall.
The Pompeii archaeological site said the public can tour the Schola Armaturarum on Thursdays. Experts will explain their painstaking restoration of frescoes that decorated the site where gladiators trained before combat in the ancient Roman city.
Its opening was hailed by Italy’s culture ministry as the “symbolic place of Pompeii’s rebirth,” following years of dismaying news that various ruins had crumbled amid modern-day neglect of the sprawling, once-flourishing city that was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.
The building, which has been previously excavated some 100 years ago, had also suffered heavy damage from World War II Allied bombing. A few years later, reinforced concrete was used to build a protective cover.
A park statement said prosecutors investigating the 2010 collapse didn’t pinpoint responsibility. But it said there were several “probable” interlaced factors that were aggravated by days of heavy rain.
The Associated Press