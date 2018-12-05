MEXICO
1st elected woman mayor takes office
MEXICO CITY — Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn into office Wednesday as the first elected female mayor of Mexico City and immediately announced she would dissolve the riot police.
“The police are there to protect the people, and we don’t need a police force to repress them,” said Sheinbaum.
Sheinbaum pledged to build cable cars to impoverished slums, and improve bus and subway service.
She also said replacement housing would be built for people who lost their homes and apartments in the 2017 earthquakes.
Sheinbaum, who has a doctorate in environmental engineering, did post-doctoral research at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California and is a former member of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
She’s also a longtime associate of new leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
BOLIVIA
Electoral court accepts Morales’ candidacy
LA PAZ — Bolivia’s top electoral court has accepted President Evo Morales’ candidacy for a fourth term in office despite a constitutional ban and referendum against such a re-election.
Electoral Tribunal President Maria Eugenia Choque announced the ruling Tuesday night to journalists. The election for a five-year term is set for November 2019.
Bolivians rejected a constitutional amendment to allow more than two consecutive terms in a 2016 referendum, but Morales’ party persuaded the constitutional court last year to rule his candidacy legal. It said term limits violate citizens’ human right to run for office.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
3 dead, 44 hurt in blast at plastics company
A big explosion tore through a plastics company in the Dominican Republic’s capital Wednesday, and authorities said at least three people died and 44 were injured.
Among the injured were 13 children at a school in front of the Polyplas company where the explosion occurred, Maria Gomez, a spokeswoman for the country’s National Health Service, told The Associated Press.
Santo Domingo Mayor David Collado told reporters that a boiler exploded and set off a fire at the company in the Villas Agricolas neighborhood. He said the fire had been contained.
GREECE
4 charity workers freed before trial
ATHENS — Greek authorities on Wednesday released from pre-trial detention four members of a charity working with migrants who had been arrested in August for allegedly helping migrant smuggling, their lawyer said.
Among the four was Syrian refugee Sara Mardini, who gained international attention when she and her sister — both competitive swimmers — reached the Greek island of Lesbos in 2015, swimming for their lives after the inflatable boat they had left Turkey in started taking on water.
The four face charges including belonging to a criminal organization, money laundering, espionage and breaches of immigration laws. They deny wrongdoing.
Mardini started a new life in Germany but later returned to Lesbos, a key point of entry for migrants trying to reach Europe, to help others arriving there and worked with the Emergency Response Center International charity. Her arrest on severe criminal charges prompted international concern.
Mardini’s sister Yusra was a member of the refugee team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics.
The charity members’ lawyer, Haris Petsikas, said all four were released from prison pending their trial after paying bail. He said Mardini and Sean Binder of Germany are free to leave Greece but have no immediate plans to do so. The other two suspects, both Greeks, also paid bail but were forbidden to leave the country.
Petsikas said the trial was not expected to start for at least six to eight months.
The Associated Press