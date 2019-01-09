CONGO
Police ready as election results set to be released
KINSHASA — Anti-riot police with water cannon and armored vehicles surrounded Congo's electoral commission on Wednesday as it said "everything is ready" to announce provisional results of the presidential election later in the day. Activist groups urged people to "be ready to massively take to the streets" if results don't match "the truth of the ballot boxes."
Residents of the capital, Kinshasa, said the heavy security presence was a bad sign, with some recalling the violence that followed past disputed elections.
It "may be a message that the publication (of the results) won't meet the expectations of the Congolese people," resident John Kabamba said.
A statement by more than 300 civil society organizations said people should be ready to protest. Releasing untrue results would be considered a "constitutional coup d'etat," said Carbone Beni, coordinator of the Filimbi movement, calling on other African nations to make sure the people's vote is respected.
SOUTH AFRICA
UN reports 30K fled fighting in Nigeria
JOHANNESBURG — Some 30,000 people have fled fresh fighting in northeastern Nigeria, the United Nations said Wednesday, amid what the government has called an extremist resurgence.
The clashes between Nigeria's military and armed groups near Lake Chad late last month triggered "massive displacement" and a "humanitarian tragedy," said the statement by the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon.
The fighting also has caused some 260 aid workers to leave conflict-affected areas since November in what the U.N. called "the largest withdrawal of aid workers since the international humanitarian response scaled up in 2016."
The recent surge in attacks by Boko Haram extremists and the offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province has caused alarm in Nigeria and posed a major challenge for President Muhammadu Buhari as he seeks a second term in next month's election.
CANADA
China ambassador accuses country, allies of racism
TORONTO — China's ambassador to Canada accused the country Wednesday of "white supremacy" in calling for the release of two Canadians detained in China last month.
The arrests were in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive in Canada.
But Ambassador Lu Shaye's charged in op-ed in the Ottawa-based Hill Times that Western countries are employing a "double standard" in demanding the immediate release of the Canadians.
"The reason why some people are used to arrogantly adopting double standards is due to Western egotism and white supremacy," Lu writes.
"What they have been doing is not showing respect for the rule of law, but mocking and trampling the rule of law."
China detained Canadian ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor on Dec. 10 on vague allegations of "engaging in activities that endanger the national security" of China.
The arrests came 10 days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face charges that she misled banks about the company's business dealings in Iran. A Canadian judge granted Meng bail while she awaits extradition proceedings.
FRANCE
Fighter jet disappearance prompts search
PARIS — A French fighter jet carrying two pilots disappeared from radar screens while flying in a snowstorm near the Swiss border Wednesday, prompting an extensive search across a rugged, mountainous area.
The Mirage 2000D was on a low-altitude training flight when radars last detected its location between France's Doubs and Jura regions, according to a French air force spokeswoman who wasn't authorized to be publicly named.
Air Force spokesman Col. Cyrille Duvivier said no distress signal was sent from the jet, which happens automatically when pilots are ejected. The daylong search located "debris," but he would not say if it came from the missing aircraft.
DENMARK
Police: Millionaire's wife missing since Oct. 31
COPENHAGEN — The wife of a Norwegian multimillionaire missing since Oct. 31 probably has been kidnapped, police said Wednesday, adding that her suspected abductors have demanded a ransom reported to be over $10 million.
Police say they have no suspects in the disappearance of Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, the 68-year-old wife of Tom Hagen — a media-shy real estate investor and owner of an electric company.
He is number 172 on a list of Norway's wealthiest people published by the financial magazine Kapital, with a fortune that amounted to nearly 1.7 billion kroner ($200 million) in 2018, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.
Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara told NTB that he was told about her disappearance right after it happened.
"The reason for us to go public with this case now is that, despite a broad and extensive investigation, we need more information," chief police investigator Tommy Broeske told a news conference.
POLAND
Poles protest plan to slaughter wild boards
WARSAW — Tens of thousands of Poles are protesting a government plan to hold a massive slaughter of wild boars as a way to stop the spread of the deadly African swine fever among farm pigs.
Poland's veterinary and farming officials approved the plan last year to kill 185,000 wild boars this season. Critics are protesting the government's move to speed up that cull by asking all licensed hunters to hunt and kill boars on weekends this month.
Environmentalists say up to 200,000 wild boars — or almost the country's entire population — including pregnant females, could be killed across Poland by the end of the month.
Almost 80,000 people have signed an appeal to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for an immediate stop to the mass hunt. They also demand that the agriculture minister be fired for having approved the "shameful idea of the extermination of the species."
Officials say the mass hunt is a way of stopping African swine fever that has been spreading in farms in eastern Poland. Residents on city outskirts, including those around Warsaw, often complain about wild boars roaming in search for food and posing a threat to them.
But environmentalists and some hunters say it's a pointless slaughter that will only cause the animals to migrate elsewhere and will have dire consequences for the entire ecosystem.
The Associated Press