PORTUGAL
Major wildfire to take several days to control
LISBON — A major wildfire blackening hills in Portugal’s southern Algarve region likely will take several more days to bring under control, the country’s prime minister said Wednesday.
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that efforts to control the fire that broke out Friday were being hampered by gusting winds, the region’s deep ravines and the numerous plantations where combustible eucalyptus is grown for paper pulp.
The Civil Protection Agency said almost 1,300 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, the most since it started.
MEXICO
Electoral court declares AMLO victor
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s electoral court has certified the July 1 victory of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The leftist candidate won in his third try for the presidency with a resounding 53 percent of the vote.
The formality carried out Wednesday allows Lopez Obrador to officially begin the transition to the presidency. He will take office Dec. 1.
2 rare white lion cubs on display at zoo
TLAXCALA — A zoo in central Mexico is growing its population of rare white lions with hopes of eventually establishing a sanctuary featuring the animals.
The Altiplano Zoo in Tlaxcala, about two hours east of Mexico City, recently began publicly showing two white lion cubs that were born in March.
Just about a dozen white lions remain in the wild, according to the Global While Lion Protection Trust, based in South Africa, though several hundred are held in zoos around the world. The Tlaxcala Zoo, run by the state government, has five other white lions.
SENEGAL
Ebola vaccinations begin in Congo
DAKAR — Ebola vaccinations began Wednesday for Congo’s latest outbreak of the deadly virus that has already claimed at least nine lives.
Health officials have warned that containing the outbreak in North Kivu province is complicated by the presence of multiple armed groups vying for mineral-rich land in the northeastern region that borders Uganda and Rwanda. Ebola screening of travelers at the Congo-Rwanda border was “already in high gear,” the World Health Organization said.
The latest outbreak, declared Aug. 1 in Mangina village in the Mabalako health zone, is Congo’s tenth outbreak since the virus was identified in 1976.
This outbreak now has 17 confirmed Ebola cases.
About 3,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine are being sent from Kinshasa, the capital, and will be used first in the Mabalako health zone and in the nearby city of Beni.
ARGENTINA
Debate begins on bill legalizing abortion
BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s Senate on Wednesday began debating a bill that would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy in the homeland of Pope Francis, setting up a vote that could reverberate around the region.
The lower house of Congress has already passed the measure and Argentine President Mauricio Macri says he will sign it if approved by the Senate.
Argentina now allows abortion only in cases of rape or risks to a woman’s health. Activists say 3,000 women have died of illegal abortions since 1983.