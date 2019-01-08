MEXICO
Tapped-out pipelines spur major gas shortage
MEXICO CITY — Motorists lined up for a fourth straight day at gas stations in western Mexico on Tuesday as the government continued to restrict pipeline deliveries to combat illegal fuel taps.
The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has switched to shipping fuel by tanker truck in a few western and central states, but there are not enough trucks, and the pipelines are riddled with illegal taps drilled by fuel thieves.
Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that fuel theft gangs have grown so bold — and have so many connections inside refineries — that they have been stealing gasoline and diesel directly from plants.
Authorities said Monday that attempts to reopen a key pipeline were abandoned after the duct was found to be leaking fuel at numerous points.
BRITAIN
Flights at Heathrow halted by drone report
LONDON — London’s Heathrow Airport briefly halted departing flights Tuesday after a reported drone sighting — a development that came just three weeks after multiple reports of drone sightings caused travel chaos at nearby Gatwick Airport.
The suspension of takeoffs from Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports, was announced shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a move the airport said was made as a safety precaution.
London’s Metropolitan Police said it received a report about a drone “in the vicinity of Heathrow airport” at about 5:05 p.m. Police and airport officials were investigating the reported sighting. Flights resumed roughly 90 minutes later.
210-foot mass blocks sewer line in England
LONDON — A British official says a giant “fatberg” has been found blocking a sewer in southwestern England: a mass of hardened fat, oil and baby wipes measuring 210 feet long.
Andrew Roantree of South West Water said it will “take our sewer team about eight weeks to dissect this monster in exceptionally challenging work conditions.”
He urged the public not to pour grease down the drain or flush baby wipes down the toilet, adding: “Don’t feed the fatberg.”
The revolting fat mass was discovered in drains in the coastal town of Sidmouth.
