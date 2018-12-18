GUATEMALA
Body of migrant girl , 7, going to her home
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan authorities say they have completed documentation needed to clear the way for the repatriation of the body of a 7-year-old migrant girl who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marta Larra says Jakelin Caal’s remains are expected to be returned to Guatemala on Thursday and then be taken to her hometown of San Antonio Secortez.
Caal and her father were part of a group of 163 migrants detained Dec. 6 near a border crossing in New Mexico. Hours later they were placed on a bus to the nearest Border Patrol station, but Jakelin began vomiting and eventually stopped breathing. She later died at a Texas hospital.
FRANCE
Gov’t offers bonus to protest-weary police
PARIS — Seeking to soothe police demanding improved working conditions, the French government on Tuesday proposed giving 300-euro ($340) bonuses to officers deployed at the aggressive and disruptive protests that started last month.
French President Emmanuel Macron committed to the idea of protest-duty pay earlier this month. The government’s offer came a day after two police unions announced work slowdowns to protest staffing and other budget issues.
It wasn’t clear if the proposed premiums would calm the growing anger in police ranks. Discussions between police union representatives and Interior Ministry officials Tuesday were suspended after three hours and were to resume Wednesday, unions said.
“We are not for sale and we can’t be bought. It’s certainly not with this bonus that the crisis will be resolved,” said Yves Lefebvre, of the Unite-SG Police FO union.
UNITED NATIONS
Security Council urges peaceful vote in Congo
The U.N. Security Council is calling for “a violence-free environment” for what could be historic elections in Congo on Sunday, noting with concern recent incidents that resulted in loss of life and significant damage.
A council statement Tuesday called on Congo’s government to investigate the incidents and urged all political players “to uphold the freedom of expression, assembly and unhindered campaigning which are the hallmarks of the democratic exercise of the will of the people.”
Congo President Joseph Kabila is stepping aside after taking power in 2001, and the Security Council says the long-delayed election is a first chance for the country’s peaceful transfer of power.
UN official: South Sudan peace possible
The U.N. peacekeeping chief says there is a chance for peace in South Sudan, with more progress since the warring sides signed a new peace deal in September than at any time since the conflict erupted five years ago.
But Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council on Tuesday that “the peace process is not yet assessed as fully sustainable ... and will need positive engagement and compromise from the parties if it is to deliver genuine hope and relief to the suffering South Sudanese populations.”
But he added that while there has been “significant improvement” in the security situation since the peace agreement, sporadic clashes indicate the “improvements remain fragile.”