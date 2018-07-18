MEXICO
Incoming official gets ‘blank check’ for peace
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s future interior secretary says President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given her “a blank check” to seek ways to pacify the violence-wracked country.
Olga Sanchez Cordero said Lopez Obrador was familiar with her writings about possible drug decriminalization and had told her she had “a blank check, whatever is necessary to pacify this country, let’s open the debate.”
Lopez Obrador will take office Dec. 1 and has picked Sanchez Cordero to head the department which oversees domestic policies and security.
Current President Enrique Pena Nieto has also spoken of debating decriminalization, but the proposal has made little headway.
Mexico reported 29,168 murders in 2017, a 27 percent increase over the year prior.
brazil
Princess Mako visits Redeemer statue
RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s Princess Mako visited Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue to celebrate 110 years of immigration from her country to Brazil, home to the largest Japanese diaspora in the world.
The princess also went to Rio’s Botanical Gardens where she planted a pau brasil tree Wednesday just as her grandfather, Emperor Akihito, did during a 1967 visit. The pau brasil is Brazil’s national tree, famed for giving the country its name.
Princess Mako said she “felt the currents of time” during the planting ceremony. In the next two weeks, the princess will travel to 13 other Brazilian cities.
At least 744 reported to have measles
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s Health Ministry says at least 744 people have been infected with measles in a growing outbreak linked to cases imported from neighboring Venezuela.
The total includes 67 indigenous Venezuelans and Brazilians. The indigenous rights group Survival international has warned that the outbreak could devastate isolated tribal groups that have little resistance to such diseases and live on both sides of the Brazil-Venezuela border.
Four people have died, including one indigenous child.
The Health Ministry said Wednesday the majority of cases are in two Brazilian border states. All are linked to an outbreak in Venezuela, where health services have collapsed amid political turmoil.
Measles spreads through the air and is highly contagious. While there is no specific treatment, the vaccine is very effective. Brazil is ramping up vaccination efforts.
BRITAIN
Extremist convicted
of plot to kill PM
LONDON — An extremist loyal to the Islamic State group has been found guilty of plotting to kill the British prime minister.
Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman was convicted Wednesday of planning to bomb the entry gates to the prime minister’s residence and office at 10 Downing Street, kill the guards there and then attack Theresa May with a knife or gun.
The 20-year-old, who is originally from the Birmingham area of England, was arrested in November after collecting a backpack he believed was stuffed with explosives. He thought he was getting it from Islamic State adherents, but had been talking to undercover police.
Prosecutors said Rahman planned to be killed during the attack.
A jury convicted him in London. He has not been sentenced yet.
SWEDEN
Wildfires rage amid Nordic heat wave
HELSINKI — Sweden says it has mobilized all available resources to put out dozens of wildfires raging across the country.
The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency said Wednesday that two Canadair CL-415 water-bombing planes on loan from Italy joined the firefighting efforts that included helicopters from Norway.
Swedish public broadcaster SVT says an estimated 40 wildfires are burning mostly in Sweden, mostly in the central and western parts of the country, but also in the Arctic north.
Thousands of people have been warned to remain inside with the windows shut to avoid breathing smoky air. The Nordic region of Europe has experienced an intense heat wave in the past week. Temperatures reached over 90 degrees throughout Finland, Norway and Sweden. The weather also has been dry.
COLOMBIA
Official: Venezuelan immigrants growing
BOGOTA — The number of Venezuelans fleeing into neighboring Colombia continues to rise, with over 50,000 arriving in less than a month.
Colombia migration director Christian Kruger said Wednesday there are now over 870,000 Venezuelans living in Colombia.
An additional several hundred thousand Venezuelans have Colombian origins and are moving to the neighboring country.
Kruger noted that in June officials estimated there were 819,000 Venezuelans in Colombia. Three weeks later that number had increased to 870,000, indicating that over 50,000 others came.
GERMANY
Trump’s reversal
isn’t ‘convincing’
BERLIN — Germany’s foreign minister says President Trump’s walking back of comments on whether Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election “doesn’t appear particularly convincing.”
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview Wednesday with the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group that Western intelligence services’ information is “carefully processed and extremely important for our work.”
Asked to assess Trump’s reversal of remarks that called into question U.S. intelligence findings of Russian meddling, Maas was quoted as saying, “This is apparently an attempt at damage limitation. It doesn’t appear particularly convincing.”
TURKEY
State of emergency ends; laws mulled
ANKARA — As Turkey’s two-year state of emergency comes to an end, the government is set to introduce new anti-terrorism laws it says are needed to deal with continued security threats. The opposition insists the laws are just as oppressive as the emergency powers they will replace.
Turkey declared a three-month state of emergency days after a violent failed coup attempt in 2016 and extended it seven times since then.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pledged not to prolong it when it expires at midnight Wednesday as part of a campaign promise ahead of last month’s elections, which he won.
Instead, a parliamentary committee is on Thursday scheduled to debate government-proposed legislation which among other things, would allow authorities to press ahead with mass dismissals of civil servants and hold some suspects under custody for up to 12 days. A vote in the general assembly could be held next week.
The Associated Press