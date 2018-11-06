VATICAN
More bones unearthed at Vatican embassy
VATICAN CITY — More bones were found on the grounds of the Vatican embassy in Italy, adding grisly new evidence to the growing mystery over who was buried on Holy See territory and why.
As police returned to the compound Tuesday, coroner Giovanni Arcudi said preliminary examinations of bones found last week indicated they belonged to a woman likely in her 30s, “not an adolescent.”
The finding is significant since speculation has focused on whether the bones were Emanuela Orlandi’s. She was the daughter of a Vatican employee who disappeared in 1983 at age 15.
PERU
Officials: Police bust baby-trafficking ring
LIMA — Authorities in Peru said a former head of the national police force is under arrest, accused of involvement in a baby-trafficking ring.
Prosecutors said Gen. Raul Becerra is among 15 people suspected of selling babies and children taken from poor women.
Authorities said a gynecologist and a pediatrician also were detained in early morning raids Tuesday in the industrial city of Arequipa, 560 miles south of Lima.
Police Gen. Walter Ortiz said the suspected ring leader is Cintia Tello, the partner of the former police force director.
PUERTO RICO
Restructuring for bank is given OK by judge
SAN JUAN — A federal judge overseeing a bankruptcy-like process for Puerto Rico has approved the restructuring of the island’s Government Development Bank in a move that officials called a “major milestone.”
The government issued a statement saying Tuesday’s ruling is a significant step forward for the U.S. territory as it tries to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt. The bank oversaw the island’s debt transactions and was a lender to the central government and municipalities.
A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances also praised the ruling, which came as the island struggles to emerge from a 12-year recession.
MACEDONIA
Girl, 17, attacked by pack of feral dogs dies
SKOPJE — Macedonia’s government has pledged to revise legislation on stray animals after a teenage girl drowned in a river while trying to escape a pack of feral dogs.
Police say the dogs went after the girl Monday in a public park in the city of Gostivar. The 17-year-old’s body was found downstream several hours later.
Her death has caused outrage. Macedonia has long faced problems from a large stray dog population. Animal protection groups urged authorities to toughen laws against dog owners abandoning pets.
NETHERLANDS
Balkan nations once enemies will cooperate
THE HAGUE — Balkan nations that fought bitter wars as Yugoslavia broke apart during the 1990s have agreed to step up their cooperation in identifying thousands of people still missing as a result of the conflicts.
Representatives from Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, Kosovo and Montenegro signed an agreement on Tuesday laying out how they will work together.
Some 12,000 of the 40,000 people who went missing as the former Yugoslavia violently collapsed remain unaccounted for, including about 4,000 whose unidentified bodies still are stored in morgues across the region.
The nations agreed to improve the sharing of information and to allow representatives from more than one country to take part in exhumations.
The Associated Press