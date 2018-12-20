MEXICO
Police find guns, ammo in van with US plates
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s federal police say they have detained a U.S. citizen and two Mexican men after finding shotguns, pistols and about 5,900 rounds of ammunition in a van.
Federal police said they pulled the vehicle over near the town of Escuinapa in the Pacific coast state of Sinaloa, near the port of Mazatlan.
Police said Thursday they found six shotguns and four pistols, along with the ammunition, hidden in a compartment in the back of the van under boxes containing roosters.
The U.S. citizen was driving the van, which had California plates. He and the other two suspects were detained on possible illegal weapons possession charges. Officials did not release his name.
BRAZIL
Police charge spiritual leader in sex crimes
RIO DE JANEIRO — Prosecutors say they have lodged their first charges against a Brazilian spiritual healer accused by hundreds of sex crimes.
The charge brought Thursday in the town of Abadiania accuses Joao Teixeira de Faria of sexual violation through fraud, though a judge has yet to confirm the charge.
Hundreds of people have accused the man known as John of God of sexual abuse or rape, and he surrendered to authorities on Sunday. Some of those coming forward say the crimes took place when they were children. They include his daughter
De Faria became an international celebrity from his base in rural Brazil.
Police say the investigations are complicated by the fact that many of the cases took place years ago. Current law gives victims six months to report cases of abuse.
GERMANY
Word of extremists prompts more security
BERLIN — Police stepped up security at airports in southwestern Germany on Thursday, amid concerns that extremists may have tried to scope out operations at Stuttgart airport.
German news agency dpa and public broadcaster SWR reported that security officials are investigating four people, including at least one with possible ties to the Islamist scene.
In a tweet, federal police said flights shouldn’t be affected by the “robust” police presence at Stuttgart airport. Additional officers were also deployed to other, smaller airports in Baden-Wuerttemberg state as a precaution.
SWR reported that two of the suspects, a father and son, were spotted taking pictures at France’s Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris last week.
Alexa recordings sent to wrong user
BERLIN — A German technology magazine is reporting that Amazon sent recordings made by its Alexa voice-activated assistant to the wrong user, raising fresh privacy concerns about the use of digital devices.
Amazon on Thursday confirmed what it described as “an unfortunate case that resulted from a human error,” adding that it was an “isolated incident.”
German magazine c’t reported that a user had asked Amazon to send him all of the data the company had stored on him. The man, who wasn’t identified and who had never used one of Amazon’s voice-activated assistants, received recordings made inside a stranger’s home.
Amazon said it has “resolved the problem with the two affected customers and taken measures to further improve our procedures.” The company said it also reached out to data protection officials.
CONGO
Presidential election delayed to Dec. 30
KINSHASA — Congo’s electoral commission on Thursday delayed the country’s long-awaited presidential election until Dec. 30, citing a fire that destroyed 80 percent of the voting machines in the capital.
The vote had been scheduled for Sunday. This is the latest of several delays in the election originally scheduled for late 2016, amid opposition concerns that President Joseph Kabila had been looking for ways to stay in power. Kabila, in office since 2001, earlier this year announced he would step aside.
After last week’s fire destroyed some 8,000 voting machines in Kinshasa, officials found replacement machines but had to get 5 million new ballots printed and prepared, said Corneille Nangaa, head of the national electoral commission.
Gov’t: Ebola outbreak to last few months more
BENI — The second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history is “certainly” expected to continue for another three or four months, Congo’s health minister said.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Health Minister Oly Ilunga also sought to calm concerns days ahead of a presidential election in which millions of people will use touch-screen voting machines. The deadly Ebola virus is spread via infected bodily fluids, so some worry they may pick it up from the screens.
The minister said precautions have been taken. Several tons of hand sanitizer have been deployed for use in polling stations throughout the outbreak zone in eastern Congo, and voters are being encouraged to sanitize their hands before and after using the machines.
So far there have been 549 Ebola cases in the outbreak that was declared on Aug. 1, including 501 confirmed cases. There have been 278 confirmed deaths.
This Ebola outbreak is the most complex in history amid attacks by rebel groups, the health minister said. But in an upbeat development, he sees “clear, clear, clear improvement” in community response to Ebola containment efforts.
The Associated Press