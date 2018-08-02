GREECE
Official death toll
from fire up to 87
ATHENS — Greek authorities said Thursday the death toll from last week’s devastating forest fire near Athens is currently at 87, while one person remains unaccounted for.
The fire service said in a statement that coroners have so far identified 81 bodies recovered from the scene of the destruction in the coastal Mati region, or from the sea.
Another two bodies that have been burnt beyond recognition have not been identified or sought by their families, while an additional four people succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.
Although officials had initially said arson was suspected in the July 23 blaze, there is increasing suspicion it might have been caused by negligence.
MEXICO
Nat’l university admits
12-year-old for physics
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Autonomous University says it has admitted a 12-year-old student to its undergraduate degree program in biomedical physics.
The university, better known by its Spanish initials as the UNAM, said Thursday that Carlos Santamaria Diaz is the youngest such student in the university’s roughly century-long history.
Santamaria Diaz passed the entrance exam and has already done preparatory study at the university’s school of chemistry in its genetics sciences center.
At the age of 9, he participated in university programs in analytical chemistry, biochemistry and biology.
BRITAIN
Police end forensic exam of Grenfell fire
LONDON — British police have finished their forensic examination of Grenfell Tower more than a year after a fast-moving fire at the London high-rise killed 72 people.
Forensics officers spent months combing through the charred rubble for victims’ remains and for clues to how a blaze that started in an apartment kitchen was able to race through the 24-story residential building.
Police are considering corporate manslaughter charges in the June 2017 blaze. No one has been charged yet.
Grenfell Tower no longer is a crime scene now that the search for physical evidence is done.
BRAZIL
Five deaths reported
in measles outbreak
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s Health Ministry says more than 1,000 people have been infected, and five have died in a measles outbreak linked to cases imported from neighboring Venezuela.
The ministry says on its website that 1,053 cases of the disease have been reported this year.
All but 31 of these cases have been registered in the northern jungle states of Amazonas and Roraima that share borders with Venezuela, where health services have collapsed amid political and economic turmoil. Four died in Roraima and one in Amazonas.
Hardships in Venezuela have sent more than 1 million people fleeing to neighboring countries, sometimes bringing diseases with them.
Measles spreads through the air and is highly contagious, though a vaccine against it is very effective. Brazil is ramping up vaccination efforts.
FRANCE
Five die in canyoning accident in Corsica
PARIS — Five people from France, including a 7-year-old girl, have died in a canyoning accident on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica after a violent storm created a huge wave that washed over them, officials said Thursday.
Prosecutor Eric Bouillard said the guide, who also died, had been advised not to go on by two other guides who turned back as a violent storm approached. A preliminary investigation into the accident has been opened.
The body of the fifth victim, a young woman, was found a day after Wednesday’s accident, which was one of the worst canyoning accidents in France in recent years.
The group was moving through the Zoicu canyon near Soccia, which is known for its emerald waters, when the storm blew in. The canyon is popular with tourists, and at least five groups were beginning a descent about the same time.
The group hit by the tragedy originally consisted of 13 people including the guide, but some survivors turned back out of concerns about the weather, including the mother of the child, who remained with her father, the prosecutor said.
ECUADOR
US relations improving;
security effort launched
QUITO — Officials in Ecuador said Thursday they are launching a security effort with the United States in a further sign that frosty relations between the two nations are thawing.
Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin spoke in Quito, saying Ecuador is also buying weapons, radar sets, six helicopters and other equipment, but gave no details.
Jarrin said cooperation with the U.S. will include training and intelligence sharing.
The announcement follows a June visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who agreed with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno to improve relations.
Relations were strained under former President Rafael Correa.
