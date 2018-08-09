YEMEN
Rebels: Saudi coalition airstrike kills 50
SANAA — An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels hit a bus driving in a busy market in northern Yemen on Thursday, killing at least 50 people including children and wounding 77, Yemen’s rebel-run Al Masirah TV said citing rebel Health Ministry figures.
The Saudi-led coalition, meanwhile, said it targeted the rebels, known as Houthis, who had fired a missile at the kingdom’s south on Wednesday, killing one person who was a Yemeni resident in the area.
Al Masirah TV aired dramatic images of wounded children, their clothes and schoolbags covered with blood as they lay on hospital stretchers.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Twitter that its team at an ICRC supported hospital in Saada received the bodies of 29 children, all under 15 years old.
It also received 48 wounded people, including 30 children, it said.
The attack took place in the Dahyan market in Saada province, a Houthi stronghold.
The province lies along the border with Saudi Arabia.
MEXICO
Seaweed barriers suggested for beaches
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican environmental agency said Thursday it is constructing barriers at sea just beyond its famed Riviera Maya beaches to decrease the huge amounts of seaweed washing up onshore.
Alfredo Arellano Guillermo, environment chief for Quintana Roo state, said he hopes to have the anti-sargassum structures in place by next week.
His agency said in a statement that the barriers don’t pose any risk to marine fauna and commercial boats.
Since June 19, dump trucks have hauled off more than 4 million cubic feet of sargassum from Quintana Roo’s beaches, including at the resorts of Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
FRANCE
1,600 evacuated; floods threaten campsites
PARIS — Hundreds of rescuers backed by helicopters evacuated about 1,600 people, most of them campers, in three regions of southern France where heavy rain caused flash flooding and transformed rivers and streams into torrents, the interior minister said Thursday.
Hardest hit was the Gard region, where 119 children, many of them from Germany, were evacuated from their campsite at Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in a statement.
About 750 people in all were evacuated in Gard, mainly from campsites, a top district official, Thierry Dousset, told France’s BFM-TV news channel.
Four German children were hospitalized for hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze, a town on the Ceze River, Dousset said.
They were among 10 people hospitalized with minor injuries, the Gard Gendarmerie said on its Facebook page.
MACEDONIA
NATO general visits candidate member
SKOPJE — NATO’s top military officer is visiting Macedonia, which hopes to join the alliance once a landmark deal with neighboring Greece to rename itself North Macedonia has been fully implemented.
U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO’s supreme commander in Europe, congratulated Macedonia’s leaders Thursday in the capital of Skopje for the country’s “significant progress” in military reforms. He also offered “practical support” to the Macedonian army in the NATO accession process.
NATO leaders formally invited Macedonia last month to begin accession talks, following the preliminary agreement with Greece over the former Yugoslav republic’s name.
Macedonians will vote on the name deal in a Sept. 30 referendum. The country’s parliament then has to amend the constitution to change the name, after which the deal must be ratified by Greece.