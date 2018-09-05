Japan
Major airport remains closed after typhoon
TOKYO — One of Japan’s busiest airports remained closed indefinitely, a day after the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years flooded a runway, toppled huge cranes, flipped cars on their side, damaged historic shrines and caused at least 11 deaths as it swept across part of Japan’s main island.
Typhoon Jebi came ashore with sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, cutting a path of destruction in and around Osaka and nearby cities that bore the brunt of the storm.
A large commercial ship was washed onto a breakwater, and shipping containers were left floating in the sea. In Kyoto, the former imperial capital and a popular tourist destination, wooden shrine buildings and tall orange-red entrance gates were knocked down.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at least 11 people had been confirmed dead, and 470 people were injured.
Powerful earthquake leaves some damage
TOKYO — A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power at nearly all of 3 million households and a nuclear power plant to go on a backup generator.
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck southern Hokkaido at 3:08 a.m. Thursday at the depth of 24 miles, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said.
The quake’s epicenter was east of the city of Tomakomai. It also struck Hokkaido’s prefectural capital of Sapporo.
Pakistan
PM feels ‘optimistic’ after Pompeo talks
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Islamabad on Wednesday, saying he was “optimistic” he could reset the relationship with Washington after the U.S. suspended aid over the country’s alleged failure to combat militants.
“You know I’m a born optimist,” said Khan, a former star cricket player . “A sportsman always is an optimist. He steps on the field, and he thinks he’s going to win.”
Pompeo spent just four hours in Pakistan, his first visit to the country. At the airport before leaving for neighboring India, he said he was “hopeful” that a foundation had been laid to move forward.
Mexico
Officials: Downdraft caused July plane crash
MEXICO CITY — Mexican investigators say a sudden downdraft known as a microburst was apparently responsible for bringing down an Aeromexico jet that crashed belly-down into a field in July.
The Transportation department said there was no evidence of pilot error, but acknowledged a trainee was improperly seated in the co-pilot’s seat when the plane took off. It said the plane’s commanding officer took over controls from the trainee just before the crash.
All 103 people aboard survived, some with injuries, in the July 31 crash.
