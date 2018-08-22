BRAZIL
Rio residents allege abuses by military
RIO DE JANEIRO — Residents in a Rio de Janeiro slum where thousands of troops recently conducted operations protested rough-handed tactics on Wednesday, as the military announced the third death of a soldier killed in clashes.
Members of the Rio’s Public Defender’s office human-rights groups walked through the streets of Penha Complex and listened to allegations of human-rights violations by soldiers who conducted major operations earlier this week. Those allegations included killing and leaving the bodies of several young men in a forest atop the complex of slums.
“In addition to the rights frequently violated, like entering homes (without a warrant), mistreatment and torture, there is an even more grave situation,” said Pedro Strozenberg from Rio’s Public Defender’s Office. “It’s (allegations of) homicides, deaths and bodies hidden in the forest.”
Meanwhile, Wednesday, a soldier died of the wounds he sustained in a shootout earlier this week with suspected drug traffickers.
He was the third soldier to be killed in Monday’s confrontations between soldiers and armed traffickers in the neighborhoods of Penha, Mare and Complexo do Alemao.
Drone video shows isolated Amazon tribe
RIO DE JANEIRO — Images recently released in Brazil show an isolated tribe in the Amazon.
The country’s agency for indigenous affairs, Funai, says it captured drone shots during an expedition last year to monitor isolated communities.
The clip, released Tuesday night, shows several people walking past a crop and through a jungle. One person appears to be carrying a bow and arrow.
Researchers discovered the isolated tribe in Vale do Javari, an indigenous territory in the southwestern part of the state of Amazonas. An agency official told The Associated Press that they had monitored this tribe in the jungle for years but had never caught it on camera. The official said they did not have a name for the tribe.
Overall, the agency has registered 107 isolated tribes in Latin America’s largest nation. While isolated communities are sometimes captured on video, Funai does not make contact with them.
BRITAIN
Actor Elba teases, then denies taking Bond role
LONDON — Idris Elba stirred fans’ hopes, then left them shaken.
The British actor helped fuel speculation that he will be the next James Bond last week when he tweeted a selfie and wrote “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing the famous 007 catchphrase.
Many Elba fans have campaigned for the star of “The Wire” and “Luther” to be the first black Bond.
But now Elba has denied he’ll be replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked by a reporter from ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” if she was looking at the next Bond, Elba promptly replied: “No.”
Craig has starred in four Bond films and is set to return in the still-untitled “Bond 25.”
NETHERLANDS
Argento withdraws from Dutch music fest
THE HAGUE — Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento has backed out of curating a Dutch music festival after a young actor accused her of sexual assault.
Organizers of the “Le Guess Who?” festival said in a statement Wednesday that “due to the volatile nature of the accusations surrounding Ms. Argento, she has chosen to withdraw from her curatorship of this year’s edition, while these issues remain open.”
Argento, a prominent #MeToo activist, was one of the curators of the festival which takes place in the city of Utrecht in November.
Actor Jimmy Bennett claimed Argento, then 37, sexually assaulted him when he was 17 in 2013. Argento denied ever having a sexual relationship with Bennett, whom she agreed to pay $380,000 in a settlement.
The Associated Press