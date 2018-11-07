CONGO
UN vows to tackle rebels, contain Ebola
BENI — The head of United Nations peacekeeping operations vowed Wednesday to do more with Congo’s government to help improve security in the country’s east, where frequent attacks by rebels are undermining efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 150 people.
Jean-Pierre Lacroix said the U.N. “will do our best to contain the Ebola outbreak despite the security environment that is being degraded by armed groups.”
Lacroix singled out the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in particular. The group has killed more than 1,000 people in Beni and the surrounding region since October 2014.
The latest Ebola outbreak that was declared Aug. 1 is the first to occur in Congo’s far northeast, where multiple rebel groups are active.
The ministry of health has said teams responding to the Ebola outbreak are attacked three or four times a week on average — a level of violence unseen in the country’s nine previous outbreaks of the virus.
CANADA
Apology issued for turning away Jewish
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized Wednesday on behalf of his nation for turning away a ship full of Jewish refugees trying to flee Nazi Germany in 1939.
The German liner MS St. Louis was carrying 907 German Jews fleeing Nazi persecution and it also had been rejected by Cuba and the United States. The passengers were forced to return to Europe and more than 250 later died in the Holocaust.
Trudeau called the apology long overdue.
Hitler “watched on as we refused their visas, ignored their letters and denied them entry,” Trudeau said in Parliament.
In the run-up to World War II and the ensuing Holocaust, the government heeded anti-Semitic sentiment and severely restricted Jewish immigration. From 1933 to 1945, only about 5,000 Jewish refugees were accepted.
BRITAIN
Actress Thompson receives top award
LONDON — Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has received one of Britain’s highest awards from Prince William — and thought about giving him a kiss at the Buckingham Palace ceremony.
Thompson received a damehood on Wednesday in recognition of her splendid career, an event made special by the fact that it was given to her by William, a longtime friend.
Thompson was named for the female equivalent of a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List in June. She plans to use the honor to focus attention on the plight of poor children who don’t get adequate food during school holidays.
Preparations ready for Armistice Day
LONDON — Elaborate preparations are underway in Britain ahead of ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Armistice Day will be commemorated Sunday in Britain with a solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph in London that will be attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.
Special tributes to fallen and injured servicemen will also include a Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The field is being filled with small crosses, often topped with photographs of a serviceman who died in the 1914-1918 war.
COLOMBIA
Poisonous frogs found in airport bathroom
BOGOTA — Police in Colombia’s capital have recovered 216 poisonous frogs from an airport bathroom, and authorities say smugglers planned to illegally send them for sale in Germany.
Authorities said Wednesday they had found the frogs hidden in small film containers that were buried in a bag filled with clothes. The rescued amphibians include endangered species such as the dark orange and black Lehmann’s poison frog.
The creatures can fetch $2,000 each on the illegal wildlife market. They are sought after by collectors and others hoping to obtain their venom.
The Associated Press