BRITAIN
Raytheon reaffirms commitment to Brits
LONDON — U.S.-based defense contractor Raytheon says it remains committed to its operations in Britain, even as other manufacturers warn that they may curtail investment because of delays in negotiations over the country’s departure from the European Union.
Raytheon, whose roots in Britain go back more than 100 years, sees opportunities to expand its U.K. business, regardless of Brexit, said John Harris, chief executive of the company’s international unit.
Raytheon U.K. employs more than 1,600 people who work on projects ranging from precision missiles to cybersecurity and intelligence.
May faces down revolt over Brexit trade bill
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May faced down more rebellion Tuesday over her plans for the country’s exit from the European Union, as lawmakers narrowly rejected a measure that could have kept Britain in a customs union with the 28-nation bloc.
This time, it was pro-EU lawmakers from both May’s Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party who tried to derail the prime minister’s plans for post-Brexit trade relations with the EU.
They attempted to force through legislation that would have required Britain to join a European customs union if it had failed to negotiate a “frictionless free trade area for goods” two months before the country leaves the EU next year. The House of Commons defeated the measure by a mere six votes, 307-301.
GERMANY
Iceberg looms over Greenland village
BERLIN — An iceberg that drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big it can be seen from space.
The European Space Agency released an image Tuesday showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit.
Dozens of village residents were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns the 11 million-ton iceberg might break apart and produce waves large enough to wash away low-lying buildings.
The image captured July 9 by ESA’s Sentinel-2 satellites shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity.
Lab-grown meat may appear in eateries soon
BERLIN — A Dutch company that presented the world’s first lab-grown beef burger five years ago said Tuesday it has received funding to pursue its plans to make and sell artificially grown meat to restaurants from 2021.
Mosa Meat said it raised $8.8 million, mainly from M Ventures and Bell Food Group. M Ventures is an investment vehicle for German pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA. Bell Food is a European meat processing company based in Switzerland.
KENYA
Another endangered rhino dies after move
NAIROBI — Kenyan authorities say a ninth critically endangered black rhino has died after being moved from the capital to a new wildlife park.
A statement Tuesday from the ministry of tourism and wildlife notes the latest death. The others were announced on Friday. The ministry says preliminary investigations point to salt poisoning as the rhinos tried to adapt to saltier water in their new home.
Minister Najib Balala says just two of the 11 rhinos transported last month are still alive.
Transporting wildlife is a conservation strategy used to help build up animal populations. Kenya says it transported 149 rhinos between 2005 and 2017 with just eight deaths.
The Associated Press