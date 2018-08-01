BRITAIN
Air ambulance, clothes
checked in poison probe
LONDON — Authorities in southwestern England are testing an air ambulance, emergency vehicles and clothing worn by emergency workers who responded when two people were poisoned with a nerve agent in June.
The Wiltshire police force described the testing for traces of Novichok on Wednesday purely as a precaution “to ensure that no onward contamination has taken place.”
Police say the air ambulance will be grounded until the tests are completed.
Dawn Sturgess and her partner, Charlie Rowley, were sickened months after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with the Novichok in March.
Police think the couple handled a bottle containing the military grade nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union. Sturgess died, but Rowley and the Skripals survived.
CHILE
Tourism limits created
to protect Easter Island
SANTIAGO — Chile’s government is beginning to restrict tourism to Easter Island, which is known for its stunning gigantic stone heads known as moais.
The statues have attracted an ever-increasing flow of tourists to the fragile island in the middle of the South Pacific, stressing its limited resources.
Chilean officials on Wednesday began restricting the number of visits from tourists and non-locals from 90 days to 30 days.
The island is about 2,200 miles west of Chile.
FRANCE
Eiffel Tower workers decide to go on strike
PARIS — Eiffel Tower workers have gone on strike over the Paris monument’s new visitor access policy, which they say is responsible for inordinately long lines.
The website of the French landmark confirmed the strike Wednesday afternoon, but didn’t specify how long it would last.
Since last month, the Eiffel Tower has been allowing half of its tickets to be booked in advance for scheduled entry times. Previously, pre-booked tickets accounted for around one-fifth of the entries.
Unions that represent the tower’s some 300 employees have complained that the different ticketholders are being allocated separate elevators, saying this has created “monstrous” waiting times.
The Eiffel Tower had over 6 million visitors last year
SPAIN
Firefighters battle blaze in nature area
MADRID — Spanish authorities say two water-dropping planes and nine helicopters are helping firefighters tackle a fire in a protected nature area on the southern coast.
The firefighting service in Andalucia said 115 firefighters are working to tackle the blaze at Punta Camarinal, near the port city of Cadiz.
The government says just over 25,700 acres were charred as of July 22 .