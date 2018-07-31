MEXICO
Jetliner crashes after takeoff; at least 49 hurt
MEXICO CITY — An Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm in northern Mexico on Tuesday, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames.
Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro initially wrote in his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident,” but he later said authorities were checking the plane’s burned-out hull to make sure no one had been trapped.
Aispuro said 49 people had been hospitalized.
Officials and witnesses differed on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeoff or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agreed the plane was trying to take off during a storm, with some describing marble-sized hail.
Israel Solano Mejia, director of the Durango city civil defense agency, told Foro TV that the plane “made it off the ground, but fell nose-first” just a few hundred yards from the end of the runway.
Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190.
Aeromexico said the flight was AM2431 from Durango to Mexico City.
President-elect’s goal: free quality health care
MEXICO CITY — President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he plans to direct spending in the public health system so Mexicans can enjoy European-quality free health care.
Mexico has near-universal health coverage through a network of public clinics and hospitals. However, the facilities are often understaffed or lack medicine.
“We’re going to guarantee that medical attention and medicine are free,” Lopez Obrador told reporters. “There will be good attention, and doctors, in health centers.”
He also plans to build regional medical centers so care reaches the poorest and often sickest Mexicans.
Russia
IS claims attack that killed four cyclists
MOSCOW — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for a car-and-knife attack on Western tourists cycling in Tajikistan that killed two Americans and two Europeans.
Officials in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation did not publicly address the IS claim and instead blamed the Sunday attack on a banned local Islamist group. The young men featured in an IS-linked video resembled the individuals that Tajik authorities identified as attack suspects who were later killed by police.
The Islamic State group said in a statement late Monday that several of its soldiers attacked the “citizens of the Crusader coalition.”
The four tourists were killed when a car rammed into a group of foreigners on bicycles south of the capital of Dushanbe, Tajik officials have said.
UNITED NATIONS
Agency: Yemen port shutdown would hurt
The head of the aid agency Oxfam America says the already “staggering” number of 8.4 million Yemenis who don’t know where their next meal will come from could double very quickly if key ports in the rebel-held north are attacked and shut down.
Abby Maxman recently spent a week in northern Yemen and said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the country is already “on the brink of starvation or ultimately famine, and the tipping point for that could happen very quickly.”
Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, are trying to retake the port city of Hodeida from Iranian-allied rebels known as Houthis. It’s the main entry point for Yemen’s food.
PERU
10 hurt in train crash near Machu Picchu
LIMA — Two passenger trains crashed near the popular Peruvian tourist destination of Machu Picchu on Tuesday, injuring 10 people, five of them seriously, authorities said.
The collision happened when trains from two of the largest Machu Picchu transport operators collided several miles from the old Inca citadel.
Images posted on social media showed a train from Inca Rail and another from PeruRail pressed up against each other on a rail track. Broken glass could be seen behind one set of seats.
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC
Officials: 3 Russian journalists ambushed
BANGUI — Three Russian journalists were killed in an ambush outside the town of Sibut in Central African Republic, officials in both countries said Tuesday.
The three Russians left the town Monday night about 7 p.m. and were attacked between two villages about 14 miles away, according to Marcelin Yoyo, a Sibut deputy official.
“Security forces in charge told them not to go because it was already dark,” Yoyo said. “They were kidnapped by about 10 men, all turbaned and speaking only Arabic.”
Yoyo said the journalists were slain on the spot, while their driver fled and informed authorities Tuesday morning.
The three had been working on a film in a partnership with an investigative media outlet run by exiled Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
The Associated Press