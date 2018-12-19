CONGO
Gov. bans campaign rallies in the city
KINSHASA — The governor of Congo’s capital banned campaign rallies in the city Wednesday, citing security concerns ahead of the election to pick a president to replace the leader who has been in office since 2001.
Gov. Andre Kimbuta canceled all rallies in Kinshasa for the 21 candidates vying for the presidency in Sunday’s election. Kimbuta issued a communique saying he had information that extremists were preparing street confrontations in the final days of campaigning.
The action angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who planned to attend a campaign rally in Kinshasa on Wednesday. Thousands of Fayulu’s supporters gathered along a main road stretching out from the city hoping to see the candidate.
The presidential election has been postponed several times. Voters are set to choose the successor to President Joseph Kabila, who took office after his father’s assassination.
PUERTO RICO
Report: Country loses 130K inhabitants
SAN JUAN — The U.S. Census Bureau says Puerto Rico lost 130,000 inhabitants between July 2017 and 2018, a period that includes Hurricane Maria.
Officials said Wednesday that the U.S. territory’s population now stands at 3.2 million people, a nearly 14 percent drop over the past decade and a nearly 4 percent reduction in just one year.
Puerto Rico already was losing people prior to the September 2017 blow from Maria. The island has been struggling through a 12-year recession, and the hurricane prompted tens of thousands of people to head for the mainland.
BRITAIN
Uber to challenge workers classification
LONDON — Uber pledged Wednesday to challenge a U.K. Court of Appeal decision that drivers should be classed as workers rather than self-employed employees, a verdict that has potentially wide-ranging implications for the rapidly growing gig economy and the rules that govern it.
The challenge sets up a showdown in Britain’s Supreme Court that will determine whether the drivers will be able to claim the rights open to workers such as the minimum wage and paid holidays.
Unions rejoiced at Uber’s third loss in the courts on the issue, and said it was an early Christmas present for those working in the gig economy, where people work job-to-job with little security and few employment rights.
Opposition leader’s words spark outrage
LONDON — Britain’s main opposition leader sparked a political furor Wednesday after he was accused of calling Prime Minister Theresa May a “stupid woman” in the House of Commons.
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was caught on camera appearing to mutter the insult during the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session.
He denied, it, saying instead that he had called Conservative lawmakers “stupid people.”
BRAZIL
Judge’s ruling may mean Lula release
RIO DE JANEIRO — Lawyers representing Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rushed to apply for his immediate release from prison following a decision Wednesday by a federal court judge stating that individuals at an early stage of the appeals process should be set free.
The ex-president has been in prison since April after being convicted on charges that during his term from 2003 to 2010 he accepted bribes in exchange for favoring specific companies.
The decision of whether da Silva should be released lays in the hands of the judge responsible for his case.
The ruling by Federal Court Judge Marco Aurelio is a preliminary ruling that will need to be evaluated by the Supreme Court in April. But Aurelio’s ruling is binding, though judges have leeway, depending on the circumstances of each case.
Da Silva is the defendant in nine cases related to the “Car Wash” investigation which has upended Brazilian politics and led to the downfall of the leftist Workers Party led by da Silva.
