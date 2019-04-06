Arizona guard Aari McDonald cuts down her part of the net after their 56-42 win against Northwestern in the championship game of the WNIT at McKale Center, Saturday, April 6, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes is the only player in program history to make one of the AP’s All-American teams. She was a third-team selection in 1998.

Arizona sophomore point guard Aari McDonald last week was among just 18 players chosen to the AP’s honorable mention All-American team. If she gets any better than she was this season, averaging a school-record 24 points per game, McDonald can expect to be a first-team All-American in 2020 or 2021, maybe both.

The differences between the men’s and women’s All-American teams are striking.

This year’s AP women’s All-American teams — 15 players — included 12 seniors and three juniors. The game is dominated by upperclass players.

By comparison, the AP’s men’s All-American team — 15 players — included just one senior, eight juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen.

McDonald, who is probably close to 5 feet 5 inches tall, is also playing a game dominated by taller players. The 15-woman AP All-American team included just three players under 6 feet.

She hasn’t let her size keep her from getting to where she wants to be.