UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes is the only player in program history to make one of the AP’s All-American teams. She was a third-team selection in 1998.
Arizona sophomore point guard Aari McDonald last week was among just 18 players chosen to the AP’s honorable mention All-American team. If she gets any better than she was this season, averaging a school-record 24 points per game, McDonald can expect to be a first-team All-American in 2020 or 2021, maybe both.
The differences between the men’s and women’s All-American teams are striking.
This year’s AP women’s All-American teams — 15 players — included 12 seniors and three juniors. The game is dominated by upperclass players.
By comparison, the AP’s men’s All-American team — 15 players — included just one senior, eight juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen.
McDonald, who is probably close to 5 feet 5 inches tall, is also playing a game dominated by taller players. The 15-woman AP All-American team included just three players under 6 feet.
She hasn’t let her size keep her from getting to where she wants to be.