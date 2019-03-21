Arizona sophomore guard Aari McDonald was named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Region finalist on Thursday morning before the Wildcats’ first postseason game since 2011. McDonald is one of 52 finalists, which includes nine players from the Pac-12. A selection committee will form a 10-member WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team on April 4.
It wouldn’t be the first time McDonald was recognized nationally. She’s currently on the Wooden Award midseason watch list and the Dawn Staley Award watch list, which is given to the best guard in women’s college basketball.
McDonald this season surpassed Adia Barnes’ single-season scoring record of 774 points, and has scored more points (789) than any sophomore in Pac-12 history. She joined former Washington standout and current Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum as the only players in conference history to have 750 points and 130 assists in a season. McDonald finished the WNIT opener with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.