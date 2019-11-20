California
SEALs face review after IS death
SAN DIEGO — Navy officials on Wednesday notified a SEAL convicted of posing with a dead Islamic State militant and three of his superior officers during a 2017 deployment to Iraq that all four will face a review to determine if they should remain on the elite force.
Attorneys for Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher said the Navy is trying to remove his Trident pin, designating him as a SEAL, in retaliation for President Trump’s decision last week to restore his rank.
Gallagher was acquitted last summer of a murder charge in the stabbing death of the militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He also was acquitted of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at civilians.
Native Americans celebrate at Alcatraz
SAN FRANCISCO — For Eloy Martinez, returning to Alcatraz Island meant a joyous reunion with people he hadn’t seen in decades. It also brought a renewed sense of hope and pride.
Martinez was among about 150 people who took windy boat rides to the island Wednesday for the first of three days of events marking the 50th anniversary of the island’s takeover by Native American activists. Martinez, who is Southern Ute, was one the original occupiers.
“It’s a day full of smiles, seeing all the people that we hadn’t seen — some I hadn’t seen in 50 years,” the 80-year-old said. “I wish … indigenous people could all be here and see all these people here today making the statement that we’re still here, and we’re going to be here, and we’re still resisting, and we’re not quitting.”
The occupation began Nov. 20, 1969, and lasted 19 months. Although it ended with people being forcibly removed from the island, it is widely seen as a watershed moment for tribes, reinvigorating them to stand up for their land, their rights and their identities. It also helped usher in a shift in federal policy toward self-determination, allowing tribes to take over federal programs on their land.
New York
Syracuse janitor battles racism with kindness
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A janitor who removed racist graffiti at Syracuse University has started a campaign of kindness.
Syracuse.com reported that Keri Courtwright has been taping inspirational notes on doors, mirrors and paper towel dispensers during her rounds.
Courtwright says she wants to spread “good energy.” One message says: “Kindness changes everything.”
The notes are an extension of the positive messages she’d been posting in the Facebook group Pay it Forward CNY.
Wire reports