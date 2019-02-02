When Cholla High School grad Abram Carrasco reached the 1,000-point barrier at Pima College last week, he put himself in play to become the leading scorer in PCC history. Although PCC’s records over a 46-year period aren’t fully documented, my research suggests that former Sunnyside Blue Devil Greg Cook scored 1,243 points in 1979 and 1980 for the Aztecs, a bit ahead of Tucson High product Murphy Gershman’s 1,210 in 2014 and 2015. Seven-foot center Horacio Llamas, who ultimately played in the NBA, scored 1,108 for Pima in the mid-1990s. Carrasco might have as many as 13-14 game remaining, depending on post-season success. …