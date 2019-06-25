After not doing well attending the University of Arizona in 1967, I was drafted and joined the Air Force in 1968. While in the Air Force I took a GI Bill correspondence course in operating heavy equipment. After I was discharged in 1972 I went to Florida for hands on training.
Returning to Tucson I found work operating heavy equipment for a local construction company. Eventually I found work operating heavy equipment at Anaconda Mine in Green Valley.
After a year or so working in the mine I decided to return to UA and pursue a degree at 24 years of age. Because of my financial situation, I could only enter UA with the GI Bill. I moved in with my parents and worked part-time at the U of A to supplement my small income. At this time I was highly motivated and determined to do my best in school. I eventually earned a Bachelor Degree at the U of A and began Graduate School.
I then met my future wife, married, and decided I wanted to work with my hands and entered the Carpenter's Union Apprenticeship Program. I became a journeyman carpenter welder, had 2 children, and bought a house with VA financing.
I was doing well until I got injured on the job. After a period of time recovering from my injury and becoming homeless with my small family, I fell back on my Bachelor's Degree and found work in community based mental health. I worked my way up the ladder until I eventually left mental health work after 23 years. For the last eight years I have been working to help homeless veterans.
The GI Bill has allowed me to become a heavy equipment operator, go back to school and earn a a Bachelor Degree and meet my wife (married 41 years), buy a home, and eventually find a successful career that was supportive and meaningful. It is hard for me to imagine how I would have accomplished these things without the GI Bill.
Michael St. Ores