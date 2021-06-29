Active shooter training

ABOVE: Roberto Thompson, assistant principal of Tucson High School, yells to students to run after the group encountered a Pima County Sheriff's deputy posing as an active shooter during training at Desert View High School on Tuesday. Teachers and school staff participated in the annual PCSD training, with help from the Tucson Police Department, Marana Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department and ICSave.
RIGHT: Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Islas, pretending to be an active shooter, yells while jumping from behind a wall during an active shooter drill at Desert View High School. Teachers and students throughout the Tucson area participated in four scenarios, including a suicidal student, fire alarm with active shooter, lockdown with a student missing and a shooting in a gymnasium.