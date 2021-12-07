Adam Begody, Eller College of Management
Adam joined the University of Arizona and the Eller College of Management as Associate Director of Development in September 2021. He is the son of two University of Arizona alumni and a graduate of The Ohio State University. His career started at Golden Eagle Distributors in marketing, promotions, and sales. Wanting to learn more about his local community, Adam accepted a position as the Workforce Development Officer for Earn to Learn helping low-income University of Arizona students get connected to internships and job opportunities with local Tucson businesses. That experience led him to the Tucson Metro Chamber and more recently, Adam served as Director of Member Experience at the new Arizona Sands Club on the fifth floor of the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.
Adam is extremely involved in our Tucson community. He is a board member and Past President of the Foothills Club of Tucson, serves on the selection committee for SVP Fast Pitch, serves on the planning committee for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, and is a Centurion. Just this past September, Adam was married to Rina Morales.