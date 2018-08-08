COMEDY
Addicts Comedy Tour — JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Arizona recovering alcoholics, addicts, codependents, stand-up comedy fans, family members who survived us and friends of recovery join Kurtis Matthews and Andy Gold stand-up. Ages 18 and up. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 16. $20. 1-415-921-2051. addictscomedy.com.
Brew Haha Comedy Showcase Presents: Chris Thayer — Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. Ticket cost includes a beer. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 20. $10. 261-8773. facebook.com.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name and identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays. $39. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
POETRY
Main Library Poetry Circle — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Ross Gay, author of "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude." 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 18. Free. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
THEATER
GNATMAN!! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Mammoth City can breathe a sigh of relief now that Gnatman has captured the sinister Jester and this Master of Mayhem is safely behind bars. Or is he? Call for show dates and times. Through Aug. 26. $21.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
The Effect — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Connie and Tristan can’t hide how they feel around each other unless their chemistry is a side-effect of an antidepressant they’re taking as clinical trial participants. A passionate look at the mysteries of attraction. Contains adult language and themes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18, 23-25; 3-5 p.m. Aug. 19. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A he sang/she sang poignant tale of romance gone right and then wrong between a hip, Jewish New York writer, and his struggling actress girlfriend his Shiksa Goddess. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 18, 24 and 25; 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26. $25. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
Gutenberg The Musical - A NotThoseWrightBrothers Production — The Little Theatre- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. In this two-man musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers’ audition for their new project - a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. Tickets available at NotThoseWrightBrothers.com. Last chance. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Aug. 17-19; 2-3:45 p.m. Aug. 19. $20. 275-0245. notthosewrightbrothers.com. Not Those Wright Brothers.
OAF — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. An original work by physical theatre creators Wolfe Bowart and Matt Walley. Life of a carnival’s beleaguered strongman, whose quiet demeanor couldn’t be further from the feats of strength he displays for a living. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 18, 19 and 25; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 18, 24-26. $12-$28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Rockin' Cinderella — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Cinderella set in the 1950s, when the Burger Palace King throws a sock hop to find a girl for his son. Cinderella's fairy godmother comes to the rescue so Cinderella can go to the sock hop until midnight. She leaves a shoe behind and the Burger Palace Prince has to find the love of his life. Last chance. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 19. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org. Live Theatre Workshop.