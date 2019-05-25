UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes has successfully added two transfer players to the roster, including Penn State grad transfer Amari Carter. What strikes me most about Carter’s Big Ten career is that she led the league in steals (2.63), was second-team all-conference player and will be 22 years old when she plays for the Wildcats in 2019-20. On paper, that is just what Arizona needs to climb in the difficult Pac-12 and reach the NCAA Tournament. Star point guard Aari McDonald needs someone to help carry some of the load, and Carter appears to be fit for that role.