The No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2020, Fresno guard Jalen Green, went off to Argentina to play against some of the top 17-year-olds in the world earlier this summer.
Turns out, just staying home and playing travel ball is a lot more competitive: With Green averaging 15.7 points to lead the way, USA Basketball won all seven games by an average margin of 53.7 points.
Still, Green said the experience was a good one, in part because of the competition within the team.
“It was fun but you gotta know your role on the USA team,” Green said. “There’s a lot of players that are the top in their class in the country. But I don’t think any team was better than us and we showed it.”
Green has been playing this week with Adidas-sponsored EBO.