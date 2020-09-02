Adolfo "Harpo" Celaya

Aldofo "Harpo" Celaya, born in Florence, Arizona, entered the U.S. Navy in August 1944, completed basic training at San Diego NTC, and was assigned to the USS Indianapolis (CA-35). In February and March of 1945, the USS Indianapolis took part in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After receiving repairs at Mare Island NSY, she was loaded with the components of "Fat Boy," the atomic bomb destined for Hiroshima. These components were delivered to Tianan Island. On July 30, 1945, after delivery, the USS Indianapolis was torpedoed by the Japanese submarine I-58 and sunk within 12 minutes. Of the 1,196 aboard only 900 made it into the water. Harpo spent five days and nights in the water facing sharks dehydration, and saltwater poisoning. One of only 317 survivors, Harpo was witness to one of the worst naval disasters in U.S. history. Harpo today, a recipient of the Purple Heart, is one of eight surviving USS Indianapolis shipmen and most recently was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The U.S. Post Office in Florence, Arizona, was renamed in his honor in September 2017. Harpo now aged 93 lives in Florence and is in good health
Johanna Eubank
