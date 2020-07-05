Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Bessie and Diana are being adopted out as a bonded pair only. They balance each other out very well with their different personalities, Diana being more playful and outgoing as the kitten she still is and Bessie more reserved yet even-tempered. They have a very close bond and are at their best when they are together. Bessie lived outdoors previously with Diana until a good Samaritan saw she was very pregnant again, and arranged for her and Diana to be fostered just in time, the four babies were born the next day after we got her. She has been a very good mama to Diana and the newer babies. Bessie has become affectionate over her time in her foster home and is occasionally very chatty in her own way, never loud, just talks. She loves being petted, especially around her head and face. She’s not fond of being picked up, but is starting to enjoy sitting on the couch or bed near humans. She has mesmerizing gold eyes and a sweet, even and patient disposition.