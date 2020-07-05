Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Thea, Bob, Ninja Joe and Lucille from Pawsitively Cats; Thanos, Lexi and Barb from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GLORIA
ID No.: A708406
Age: 2 years
Story: Gloria is a sweet, sensitive little lady who does well on her daily walk and seems to take comfort from having another calm doggy pal by her side. She appreciates human touch and affection, and she loves treats of all kinds. When she met other dogs in playgroup she mostly kept to herself, but she did well sharing her kennel with another mellow female dog.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TANQUE
ID No.: A708293
Age: 5 years
Story: Tanque has the reputation around PACC for being the sweetest, most gentle giant. This big guy came in as a stray with some medical issues and the medical team has gotten him back on the road to recovery with a few more things planned. Tanque would love to continue his recovery in a foster home and be showered with love.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BROWNIE
ID No.: A708512
Age: 9 months
Story: Brownie is a sweet and affectionate pup. It takes him a minute to feel comfortable with you, but then he’ll be in your lap showering you with kisses. Brownie walks well on a leash and he has a gentle, playful style with other dogs and will sweetly lick their faces.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KIERA
ID No.: A271101
Age: 11 years
Story: Kiera may be 11 years old, but this girl still has pep in her step (not to mention a heart full of love to give). This lady of a certain age is bouncy, wiggly, waggy and friendly to every person she meets. The staff at PACC described her as “a sweet, spunky lady.”
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GUERRO
ID No.: A705534
Age: 3 years
Story: Guerro is a very social pup who loves his people. This handsome pup plays well with other big dogs when given the chance to meet them at his own pace. In fact, the behavior staff says he is very playful and has good social skills and is a total sweetheart.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MISTY — DSH
ID No.: A684231
Age: 13 years
Story: Misty is a loving chonk who will lounge on the couch with you all day. This doll loves chasing sunbeams and snoozing in them. She is talkative and wants to share her love with you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
EENIE — Gray AND WHITE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 5 years
Story: Eenie is a handsome cat. He is ready to find a home of his own. He was adopted with his brother Meenie when they were just 3 months old; however, both have been returned to Paws Patrol because of their family’s allergies. Eenie is a friendly and outgoing cat. He enjoys being brushed and loved. Despite being adopted together with Meenie as kittens, the pair do not really get along and will do best being adopted separately. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MEENIE — Gray AND WHITE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 5 years
Story: Meenie is also a handsome cat and, unlike his brother Eenie, he is quite shy. Meenie enjoys being petted but will take a while to warm up to people and to feel safe and secure once again. Like his brother, he was returned to Paws Patrol because his current family developed allergies toward cats. He needs a quiet home where his new family will be patient and wait for him to come around. Like Eenie, Meenie loves being brushed and just wants to be with a family of his own. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
SONNY
Age: 18 months.
Story: Sonny loves to play in water and with tough toys. She could use more behavior training ($100 will be reimbursed for this), but she already responds to sit, wait, off and (occasionally) down. If you would like to meet this smart girl, be sure to call TALGV and make an appointment.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
BATMAN
Age: 10 years.
Story: Batman is a big guy who enjoys the company of people, but he’s not crazy about being picked up. He has lived at the shelter over three years and would like a change of scenery. If you would offer him a window seat at your house, please call TALGV office for an appointment to meet Batman.
Fee: $45, including vet care support for life, also includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
BESSIE (mom, darker) and DIANA (daughter, dilute)
Age: 2 years (mom) 10 months (daughter)
Story: Bessie and Diana are being adopted out as a bonded pair only. They balance each other out very well with their different personalities, Diana being more playful and outgoing as the kitten she still is and Bessie more reserved yet even-tempered. They have a very close bond and are at their best when they are together. Bessie lived outdoors previously with Diana until a good Samaritan saw she was very pregnant again, and arranged for her and Diana to be fostered just in time, the four babies were born the next day after we got her. She has been a very good mama to Diana and the newer babies. Bessie has become affectionate over her time in her foster home and is occasionally very chatty in her own way, never loud, just talks. She loves being petted, especially around her head and face. She’s not fond of being picked up, but is starting to enjoy sitting on the couch or bed near humans. She has mesmerizing gold eyes and a sweet, even and patient disposition.
Diana was named for the beautiful princess that she is with her short, but rabbit soft fur and lovely green eyes. She loves to be petted, and has a funny little habit of swishing her tail back and forth like a dog while she’s happily purring about being petted. She is still young enough to be very playful and especially loves chasing feathery toys and the Cat Dancer toy. She was a wonderful helper to her mama and big sister to the other babies.
They both have warmed up to all in their household including humans, other cats and a medium/large sized dog. Diana warmed up quicker, but Bessie has done well with time, proper introductions and a place she can feel safe if needed.
Fee: $150 for both, they both are spayed, microchipped, dewormed, current on vaccines and FIV/FeLV negative.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, 520-200-1643. sacatrescue.org/adoption-application
PINK
ID No.: 887387
Age: 14 years
Story: Pink is mellow, low-key, independent and sweet. Pink is looking for a quiet and patient family who she can comfortably live out her golden years with.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
CARMELO
ID No.: 890829
Age: 3 years
Story: Carmelo is a super excitable and social guy. Carmelo loves to collect squeaky toys and give lots of kisses. He needs a fun, active family, with lots of room for him to run around and play.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
ALBERT — MH Gray
Age: 2 years
Story: Albert came to us through another rescue who pulled him from a high-kill shelter in New Mexico when he was just 10 months old. He is super affectionate, playful and quite beautiful to boot. He loves to follow people around and rub against their legs. He loves to chase springy toys and laser pointers. This sweet, gentle boy gets along with other cats and loves people. He would make great company.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747. To adopt, please complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. By appointment only.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!