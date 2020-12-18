Adriana Martinez graduated Magna Cum Laude with her bachelor's in accounting in 2008 and received her MA in 2009, both from the University of Arizona. She then joined her family business ,Casa Martinez, where she serves as president. Under her leadership, Casa Martinez Salsas has reached levels of success that include distribution in over 8,000 stores in the US, and globally in over 10 countries. Adriana is also co owner of Marba Foods and Marba International, which provide production and distribution of Casa Martinez products. Martinez also gives back to her local, national and global level community. This includes the Tucson Food Pantry, with a donation of more than 6,000 jars of salsas per year, and the Albertson's Community Turkey Bowl, with a donation of more than $50,000 in product to feed over 200,000 people. Adriana , even at her very young age, is a through and through entrepreneur, pioneer, role model, mentor and trailblazer for women who want to start their own business.
