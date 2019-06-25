In 1963, I was in Seoul Korea, I received a Early Out from the U.S. Army.
I returned home to Rapid City, S.D. and started my sophomore year at Black Hill State College. I traveled 110 miles every day from Rapid City to Spearfish. My wife worked full time, I held down two part time jobs. I graduated in May of 1966.
In 1966, when they re-instated the GI Bill for Korean War veterans, I enrolled and we bought our first home with the help of the GI Bill. I also went back to college and received my Masters in Guidance plus 15 addition hours in education. My post education was a result of the GI Bill.
Donald Newton