At 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, Sen. McCain's motorcade will arrive at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, a unit of the Air National Guard.
Sen. McCain will leave Arizona at 12:30 p.m., heading to Maryland for a same-day ceremony by Armed Forces Body Bearers. This event is closed to the public.
On Friday, McCain will lie in state at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance, among others.
On Saturday, McCain's motorcade will be taken to Washington National Cathedral and will stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
A memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral will take place that same day. Several people will make tributes, including McCain's family and former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
On Sunday, a private memorial service will take place in the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where McCain will be buried near his best friend.