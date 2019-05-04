Arizona’s 1994 Final Four center Joseph Blair went from coaching the NBA G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the league championship to becoming one of the Houston Rockets’ advance scouts for the ongoing playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. That’s the same path taken by ex-Catalina Foothills High School basketball standout Matt Brase, who went from the G League and a Houston advance scout to a full-time job on coach Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets coaching staff. I’ll still take Steve Kerr’s Warriors in six games.