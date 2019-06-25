I joined the Navy in California January 1951 during the Korean War. I had never been out of California. After several assignments I was discharged in November 1954. I had a wife and two children.
This is where the GI bill comes into my life. I started East Los Angeles Jr. College in January 1955, having finished one semester before going into the Navy. I took all my classes in the mornings and had a job in a florist shop afternoons and Saturdays. When I finished junior college I went to the University of California at Los Angeles and continued morning classes and working. Upon graduating with a BA in accounting I secured a position as an assistant auditor in then one of the big 8 accounting firms Arthur Andersen.
I was able to go to college because the GI Bill payments took care of my college costs and all I had to do was make enough to live modestly on. Andersen hired me as an assistant auditor for $5,100 per year. I never thought I would need more than that.
In 1968 I became a Partner in Andersen and I remember being the the 50% tax bracket in 1971. I can honestly say I did not mind paying my taxes. The GI Bill had allowed me to get in that bracket and so the government made a good investment in me and I got to pay them back.