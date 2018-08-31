The last time he played in a real game, Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns endured a fourth quarter he’d rather forget.
“Oh man,” Burns said with a sigh after being asked about the ending of the Foster Farms Bowl. “It was a rough one.”
When Purdue completed the winning touchdown pass in the final minutes, Burns happened to be the defensive back who got beat.
Corners are taught to have short memories. But Burns can’t just block that episode out of his mind. The lessons he can learn from it are far too valuable.
“My biggest takeaway is that I can always get better,” Burns said. “I’m going to take that last experience and do something different this time.”
Burns played well as a redshirt freshman last year. Starting all 13 games, he led the Wildcats with five interceptions. He also recorded 81 tackles, including 3.5 for losses.
The season didn’t end the way Burns had hoped. With Arizona leading 35-31 and less than two minutes remaining, Purdue faced third-and-10 at the UA 38. Elijah Sindelar lofted a pass down the left sideline. Burns had tight coverage on Anthony Mahoungou.
But Mahoungou outwrestled Burns for the ball at the 5-yard line and twisted into the end zone. Burns was left prone on the turf, covering his facemask with his hands.
“I’ve watched it a couple times,” Burns said. “It’s never been to the point where I start getting depressed or getting on myself. It’s more like motivation to not let that happen again.”
What might Burns do different next time?
“Just use my eyes better,” he said. “That’s it. Make a play on the ball. At times I can be a little too locked in on a receiver.”
Burns spent considerable time in the weight room and film room during the offseason. The 5-10 redshirt sophomore now weighs 181 pounds, up from 173 last year. He feels stronger, and smarter.
“If I know what’s happening before it’s gonna happen,” Burns said, “I’ll be able to make a play a lot faster.”