FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. taco will be sold. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $10. 762-5652. post109.org.
Agave: Spirit of the World — The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave. Join Tony Abou Ganim and a team of international mixologists as they re-imagine cocktails from their hometowns. The event will feature foods celebrating created by Janos Wilder and the culinary team from The Carriage House. 6-8 p.m. May 3. $45. 622-8848. agaveheritagefestival.com.
Agave Heritage Dinner — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Tony Abou Ganim collaborate alongside the chefs from Maynards Market & Kitchen and The Cup Café. This four-course dinner with cocktails showcases the Three Sisters Farming technique with a focus on local squash. The proceeds from this dinner event will support Native Seeds SEARCH. 6:30-9 p.m. 6:30-9 p.m. May 3. $150. 622-8848. agaveheritagefestival.com.
Brain Freeze Ice Cream Festival — Rillito Park, 4502 N, First Ave. Ice cream, bouncers, face painting, foam parties. Fundraiser for the Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome. Noon-5 p.m. May 4. $12. 1-505-933-8650. brainfreezefestival.com.
Cinco de Mayo Cumbia Festival: Fito Olivares — Sunset Room at Casino of the Sun, 7406 S. Camino de Oeste. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. May 3. Free. 883-1700. casinodelsol.com.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Car Wash — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Donations go towards activities and to help send kids to summer camp. 7:30-11 a.m. May 4. Free. 762-5652.
Agave Expo — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Visit local vendors and nurseries while enjoying live music and entertainment for agave spirit tastings and an agave plant you can take home. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4. Free. 622-8848. agaveheritagefestival.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music, cars. All ages. 6-9 p.m. May 4. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Need2Nourish — Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St. An evening of interactive art, entertainment, food truck, and more-all to promote dialogue on hunger in our community while supporting local artists and the Community Food Bank. 6-9 p.m. May 4. Free. 622-0525.