Ahmed Abdelmawgoud, Raytheon Missiles and Defense/University of Arizona
Dr. Abdelmawgoud is an immigrant and first-generation college graduate. He received B.S.M.E., M.S., and PH.D. In electrical engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2012, 2015, and 2019, respectively. He started his Engineering journey as a manufacture engineer at Econtrols, while being a full-time grade student. In 2014, he joined the Robotics department at Southwest Research Institute. He has contributed and led various projects, which included mechanical, electrical, and software design for large-scale robotic applications.
His work has been highlighted by being a key member of a team that designed the largest robot in the world. His core research concentrated on systems and control. In particular, he designed algorithms for cooperative multiple unmanned systems. He contributed to the early development of the Industrial Robotic Operating System IROS. In 2019, he joined Raytheon Missiles and Defense aiming to develop applications that help our warfighters come back home safe. In the meantime, He joined the University of Arizona as an adjunct professor to pass along his industrial experience to young Engineers. He is working night and day to build our community by helping our college students gain the education they deserve and create innovative solution to our defense challenges.