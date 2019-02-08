Mobile food vendor
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2015, but received a needs improvement Dec. 5 and failed an initial follow-up inspection Jan. 9.
What the inspector saw: Operator expanded and added extra cooking equipment without health department approval; operator not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Currently closed for business, and must undergo a health department review of its operating plan before reopening.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Voicemail was full and not taking new messages.