 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akeelah Sanders is honored with Ben's Bell

Akeelah Sanders is honored with Ben's Bell

Akeelah Sanders

 Apache Sanders

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Akeelah Sanders

Nominator: Shayla Paulding

Why: For her kindness and volunteer work in the community. Akeelah completes random acts of kindness in her local community and volunteers with different organizations. For her 11th birthday, she held a fundraiser for Kitchen on the Street, a local Phoenix organization that strives to end childhood hunger, raising over $300. That money was used to buy food for underprivileged families. The food is packed in bags of hope through Kitchen on the Street and delivered to schools in Arizona. She chooses kindness and positivity every day.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 520-622-1379.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News