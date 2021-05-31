Akeelah Sanders is honored with Ben's Bell

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Akeelah Sanders
Nominator: Shayla Paulding
Why: For her kindness and volunteer work in the community. Akeelah completes random acts of kindness in her local community and volunteers with different organizations. For her 11th birthday, she held a fundraiser for Kitchen on the Street, a local Phoenix organization that strives to end childhood hunger, raising over $300. That money was used to buy food for underprivileged families. The food is packed in bags of hope through Kitchen on the Street and delivered to schools in Arizona. She chooses kindness and positivity every day.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 520-622-1379.