For the second straight game, UA coach Sean Miller started sophomore Emmanuel Akot over senior Ryan Luther at power forward.
The reasons are two-fold: Luther is recovering from a finger injury on his left hand and working to regain confidence, while Miller appears to be trying to boost Akot’s confidence level by starting him.
“I believe a lot like Ryan, the more he plays, the more confidence he’ll get and the more he’ll be able to help us,” Miller said of Akot.
On Sunday, Akot had six points and five rebounds in 27 minutes while Luther had 10 points and four rebounds in 20.
“I thought he played with more confidence today and he’s a couple of weeks away from when he got injured,” Miller said of Luther. “You can see he gives us another weapon out there. He’s an excellent free throw shooter, and I know he had a couple of inside baskets. It’s difficult when you hurt your hand because basketball is so much about catching the ball and dribbling, but I think he’s more confident.”