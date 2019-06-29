Former Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne, now at Alabama, was selected president of the NACDA last week, the national organization for athletic directors. His father, Bill Byrne, was the NACDA president in 1992, during his term as Oregon’s athletic director. It’s rare a Pac-12 AD serves at the top of that group. Washington’s Mike Lude (1982), ASU’s Fred Miller (1979), Arizona’s Jim Livengood ( 1999), and UCLA’s Dan Guerrero (2012) are the only Pac-12 ADs. One thing to keep in mind: being NACDA president doesn’t necessarily promote job security. Miller, Lude and Livengood all were forced out of their AD jobs.