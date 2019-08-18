2018 record: 14-1, 8-0 SEC (lost in CFP final)
Coach: Nick Saban (13th year)
Sked or alive? It’s hard to make it through the SEC gauntlet unscathed, even for the Crimson Tide. There’s no one stretch that’s harder than any other, but Alabama’s road games will be challenging. The Tide visits South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn. Three of the four made these rankings, and the Gamecocks nearly did.
Why they’re here: If Lawrence isn’t the best QB in the country, Tua Tagovailoa is. His receiving corps, led by Biletnikoff winner Jerry Jeudy, has no peer. The defense lost some key pieces to the NFL but should be fine. The only concern: The potential side effects of yet another offseason of turnover on Nick Saban’s staff.