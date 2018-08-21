2017 record: 13-1, 7-1 SEC (won national championship)
Coach: Nick Saban (12th year)
Sked or alive? There’s nothing too daunting here. The Crimson Tide plays only four true road games. Two of them are back to back, at Tennessee and LSU. The good news: Alabama has a bye in between. The Tide has won three in a row in Baton Rouge, but none came easy. Largest margin: 10 points.
Why they’re here: No program reloads like Alabama. The Tide has to replace starters all over its defense but, per usual, has a stockpile of four- and five-star recruits. The bulk of the O-line is back. The running game should be top notch. Regardless of who the QB is – Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts or some combination – Alabama will be in the national-title hunt. Again.