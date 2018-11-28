The line between power conference teams and mid-majors can get pretty blurred in college basketball, and Sean Miller apparently doesn’t think you should see one at all Thursday.
Because Georgia Southern will show up at McKale Center.
“Georgia Southern is gonna be one of our biggest challenges all season, not just in nonconference, but in our conference,” Miller said. “I’d like to use the word alarming when describing their talent but it’s exciting because if you’re a team that’s playing Georgia Southern, you’re trying to beat an excellent team. It’s a game that in March will have great meaning for all of us, not just Arizona …”
“We’ll have to play better than we played in Maui for 40 minutes to beat them.”
Alarming? Excellent? Exciting?
He’s quite serious. Miller is not a habitual sandbagger. His UA teams rarely suffer big regular-season upsets, maybe because he does make it extremely clear of what is really ahead.
Miller even told co-captains Chase Jeter and Justin Coleman on a UA-released video this week that they better be ready for the Eagles “because they’re a really, really good team.”
They appeared to fully grasp that warning.
“Yes, sir,” Jeter said.
“Yes, sir,” Coleman said.
Georgia Southern lost its first game of the season on Tuesday, 69-64 at home to East Tennessee State, a circumstance Eagles coach Mark Byington attributed not only to ETSU’s talent but also his team’s transition in working a number of injured players back in the lineup while also dealing with the disrupted routine of a nine-day layoff.
But the Eagles are a contender for the Sun Belt title, led by a point guard, Tookie Brown, who helps them run one of the 10 fastest tempos in college basketball.
Here are a few other things worth noting about the Eagles: