5. Albert Dauz, OL, 2006 Aug 15, 2018 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Submitted Photo While paving the way to snapping the Hawks 52-game losing streak, Dauz earned first-team 4A Gila region honors in 2006. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion Join us in September for live stories about How Tucson Became Home From moving for a job to having never having left the Old Pueblo, we all have stories about how Tucson went from just a city we lived in to the place we call home. promotion Comics