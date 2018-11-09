History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for several years, but received a needs improvement rating Oct. 1 and failed an initial re-inspection Oct. 11
What the inspector saw: The store’s bakery lacked a hand-washing sink in the customer service area where employees slice bread and decorate cakes. Once a new sink was installed, inspectors returned and found it lacked a proper hot water supply.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection on Oct. 22
Comments: “A plumber was called immediately,” said Nancy Keane, a Phoenix-based corporate spokeswoman for the supermarket chain. “We have taken all necessary precautions to prevent reoccurrence.”